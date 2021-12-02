PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Brexit fears hold back U.S.-UK trade deal https://on.ft.com/3DfwjS0 - KPMG expects auditors back in offices four days a week in future https://on.ft.com/3da9wwx

- Drax accelerates push to biomass https://on.ft.com/3G3N6JM - SS&C Technologies enters bidding war for Blue Prism https://on.ft.com/3ocoTLa

Overview - The United States will delay its deal to remove tariffs on UK steel and aluminium because of concerns about post-Brexit trade rules affecting Northern Ireland.

- Consultancy group KPMG has asked its UK auditors to be in the office or at client sites four days a week in the future, a move being closely watched by other large accounting and consulting groups. - British power generator Drax aims to double its sustainable biomass production capacity and sales of the product by 2030, to capitalise on increasing demand from Europe and Asia as countries look to move away from coal.

- British software group Blue Prism agreed on Wednesday to be bought by U.S.-based SS&C Technologies for 1.24 billion pounds ($1.65 billion), withdrawing its backing of an earlier agreement with private equity firm Vista. ($1 = 0.7532 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

