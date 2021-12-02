Left Menu

Google Cloud expands global footprint, Santiago region now operational

Lastly, Google Cloud will be expanding its infrastructure in the United States by adding cloud regions in Columbus, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas. The new cloud regions will provide customers operating in North America with the capacity they need to run mission-critical services at the lowest possible latency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 02-12-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 08:31 IST
Image Credit: Google
Announcing its global expansion strategy, Google Cloud on Wednesday said that its first cloud region in Chile is now operational. The Santiago cloud region, the second in South America, will help more South American customers and partners build a digital-first future.

Google Cloud has also confirmed that its new region in Israel will be located near Tel Aviv. The Tel Aviv cloud region will meet the growing demand for cloud services across industries, from retail to financial services to the public sector.

Google Cloud's second cloud region in Germany will be located in Berlin-Brandenburg, complementing the existing Frankfurt cloud region.

Next, the cloud giant has announced Dammam as the location for its cloud region in Saudi Arabia. As announced last year, a local strategic reseller, sponsored by Aramco, will offer cloud services to businesses in the Kingdom.

In addition to enhancing performance and capacity, Google Cloud said that it is committed to building a more sustainable future and upholding human rights in every country where it operates.

"As we add regions across the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Google Cloud is committed to continuing to help build a more sustainable future and create opportunities for everyone. From the beginning, Google's mission has been to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Within Google Cloud, we aim to do the same for enterprise organizations, in ways that meet international and local standards," Google Cloud wrote in a post.

