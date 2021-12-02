Left Menu

Cricket Australia, in partnership with Australian game developer Big Ant Studios, on Thursday announced that the highly anticipated "Cricket 22

'Cricket 22: The official game of Ashes' now available for general public
Cricket 22 logo (Photo/ cricketcomau Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Cricket Australia, in partnership with Australian game developer Big Ant Studios, on Thursday announced that the highly anticipated "Cricket 22: The Official Game of the Ashes", is now available on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Cricket 22: The Official Game of the Ashes is available now at the Official Cricket Australia store and on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox online stores. Cricket 22 for Nintendo Switch will be available in January 2022.

With the Vodafone Ashes Series just around the corner, Cricket 22 is the most robust, substantial game of cricket fans have ever seen, giving cricket enthusiasts and gamers the opportunity to play as their favourite players and teams from all around the world, in some of cricket's most historic stadiums. With Ian Healy and Mel Jones calling all the action, Cricket 22 will be highlighted by the world's best leagues and competitions, including for the first time every player and the team from the BBL and WBBL, the hugely innovative Hundred competition and the Caribbean Premier League.

It will also take the international game to new levels with Australia, England, the West Indies, New Zealand and Ireland all fully licensed, ensuring the game can use real images and names of all players. Stephanie Beltrame, Cricket Australia Executive General Manager Broadcasting and Commercial in an official release said: "We can't wait for Cricket 22 to hit shelves around the country as the official game of the highly anticipated Ashes series."

Ross Symons, CEO of Big Ant Studios said: "We've loved building a cricket game for the new generation - the creative opportunities that it has afforded us has really helped elevate Cricket 22 to the next level." "From the licenses through to the all-new career mode and commentary team, we've worked hard to ensure that this game will surprise and delight veterans and new players alike," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

