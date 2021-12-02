ElegantJ BI Embedded BI Solution Is Named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner 2021 'Market Guide for Embedded Analytics', Published October, 2021

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India Elegant MicroWeb is pleased to announce that its ElegantJ BI Embedded BI solution has been included as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Embedded Analytics, published October 4, 2021 (ID G00748546).

CEO, Kartik Patel says, ''We are proud to be recognized and included in the October 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Embedded Analytics. We feel that this recognition validates our team effort to continuously improve and upgrade our Business Intelligence and Augmented Analytics tools and solution and to provide cutting-edge technology in an intuitive interface designed for business users to support Citizen Data Scientist initiatives and data democratization.” The ElegantJ BI Embedded BI tool is an easy-to-use tool designed to support business users and their use of embedded analytics within familiar enterprise applications, and to enable access to analytics and crucial, timely data for public websites and mobile applications.

“Our embedded BI tool is part of our Smarten Augmented Analytics solution, and is powered by the ElegantJ BI product,” says Patel. “The Embedded BI approach is designed to improve user adoption, lower TCO and improve ROI, and its integration APIs provide intuitive, self-serve BI tools from within enterprise applications to put the power of facts, data and business insight in the hands of business users.” The ElegantJ BI Smarten Embedded BI solution is a crucial part of the Smarten augmented analytics suite and includes smart data visualization, assisted predictive modeling, natural language processing (NLP) and search analytics, with machine learning and many other sophisticated features.

Read more in the Gartner report: 2021 Market Guide for Embedded BI, published 2021, October, (Gartner Subscription Required) Source: Gartner, Market Guide for Embedded Analytics, James Richardson, Julian Sun, Kevin Quinn, 4 October 2021 Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization, and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Smarten The Smarten approach to business intelligence and business analytics focuses on the business user and provides Advanced Data Discovery so users can perform early prototyping and test hypotheses without the skills of a data scientist. Smarten Augmented Analytics tools include assisted predictive modeling, smart data visualization, self-serve data preparation and clickless analytics with natural language processing (NLP) for search analytics. All of these tools are designed for business users with average skills and require no special skills or knowledge of statistical analysis or support from IT or data scientists. Businesses can advance Citizen Data Scientist initiatives with in-person and online workshops and self-paced eLearning courses designed to introduce users and businesses to the concept, illustrate the benefits and provide introductory training on analytical concepts and the Citizen Data Scientist role.

Website - www.Smarten.com

