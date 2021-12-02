Left Menu

China blue chips close higher as property, auto stocks gain

China's blue chips closed higher on Thursday, led by real estate developers after three firms unveiled plans to issue domestic bonds, while analysts said Beijing would continue its deleveraging campaign in the sector despite policy tweaks.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 02-12-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 13:20 IST
China blue chips close higher as property, auto stocks gain
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China's blue chips closed higher on Thursday, led by real estate developers after three firms unveiled plans to issue domestic bonds, while analysts said Beijing would continue its deleveraging campaign in the sector despite policy tweaks. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.3% to 4,856.16, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,573.84.

** Real estate developers gained 2%. Three Chinese developers plan to sell bonds in China to raise a combined 18 billion yuan ($2.83 billion). ** Analysts said this shows Beijing is marginally easing liquidity strains on the cash-strapped sector.

** But China's property sector downturn is expected to continue into the first half of 2022, with home prices and sales falling as tight credit policies and a looming property tax dampen demand, a Reuters poll showed. ** "We expect the government to take further steps to stabilise the sector," Fitch Ratings said in a note.

** "However, any further policy loosening will be measured, given the government's clear intent to see deleveraging in the sector and curb speculative demand." ** Automobiles finished up 1.7%, while construction engineering shares jumped 2.1%.

** The media sub-index and the photovoltaic industry sub-index lost 2.1% and 1.5%, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021