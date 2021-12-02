New features make it easier to edit photos in Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft has added new photo editing features in OneDrive on the web that make it easier than ever to edit photos without having to open another app. The new features let you crop photos, adjust light and color, add creative filters, and mark up photos for editing, all in one place.

Starting with the Crop feature, it lets you trim out the parts you don't need. You can either use preset aspect ratios to crop images to standard sizes or crop them manually to get the exact effect you want.

Next up, the Rotation feature lets you rotate your images left and right by 90 degrees or flip them by 180 degrees for easy viewing. You can also rotate by incremental degrees to help straighten out slightly tilted images or you can take a level image and make it look off-kilter for artistic effect.

Thirdly, you can adjust light and color in your photos with the new Adjustments feature. It lets you calibrate photo elements like brightness, exposure, contrast, highlights, shadows, and color saturation.

Next up, using the Filter feature, you can refine the tone of your images or add special effects to transform your photos. You can quickly set color photos to black and white or warm tone for a cool vintage effect and do more to your images.

Coming soon is a new feature that will let you mark photos for editing. Using the Markup feature tools, you can circle images you want to enhance, strike lines through areas you want to cut, or use color to show where you want to soften or enhance part of an image.

"Over the last year, we've been making improvements to OneDrive to ensure you have the tools you need to do your job, so you can get more done in the most efficient way. One thing we've heard directly from you is that you'd love a way to work on your photos in OneDrive without having to open another app," Microsoft wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.