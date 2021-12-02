Bengal mulling policy to encourage innovation: Minister

The West Bengal government is actively considering a policy to encourage innovation, the state's Industry and IT Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Thursday.

Chatterjee also said the state is slowly becoming home to several unicorns (private entities valued at USD 1 billion or above).

''The government is actively considering to come out with a policy to boost innovation," he said during a virtual address at the ABP Infocom.

The minister said the government has already announced a data center policy aimed at making the state a hub of data handling and storage.

Fiscal incentives like exemption of stamp duty, registration fees, and electricity charges will be considered for any transaction related to data centers, he said.

Chatterjee said the IT sector in West Bengal contributes 10 percent to the state GDP and employs around two lakh professionals.

He also said the state has extended all support for setting up a submarine cable landing station by Reliance Jio, which would increase internet speeds.

