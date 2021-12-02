Proposals under consideration for collaborations in space research with more countries: Govt

The government has proposals under consideration for collaborations and cooperation in space research with more countries to enhance the capacity of the Indian space programme, it said on Thursday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State in the Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh said building of satellites, development of science instruments for earth observation, space science and planetary exploration, new propulsion technologies, sharing of satellite data, human spaceflight support, space situational awareness, training and capacity building in space technology applications are some of the specific areas in which collaboration and cooperation could be possible in the future.

''The government has proposals under consideration for collaborations and cooperation in space research with more countries with the objectives of enhancing the capacity of the Indian space programme by concluding cooperative documents for advancing programmatic priorities, augmenting space science and earth observation data base, widening ground station networks, bettering products and services through joint experiments and creating platforms for inflow of expertise,'' he said in a written response.

