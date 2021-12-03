Left Menu

Juventus say prosecutors looking into the value of Ronaldo sale

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 03-12-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 13:45 IST
Juventus logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian prosecutors have ordered a new search of Juventus offices as part of an ongoing probe into the Serie A club as they are also examining the financial terms of the sale of player Cristiano Ronaldo, the company said late on Thursday. Turin prosecutors said last week they were already looking into whether senior managers at Juventus gave false communications to investors and issued invoices for non-existent transactions.

The club reiterated it was fully collaborating with authorities on the matter.

