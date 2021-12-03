Left Menu

Vivo V23 5G might launch in India this month

After its predecessor Vivo V21 5G, it's time for Vivo to launch a new smartphone series in the market, and reportedly this will be called V23 5G and could be launched in India at some point this month.

ANI | Dongguan | Updated: 03-12-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 14:19 IST
Vivo V23 5G might launch in India this month
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

After its predecessor Vivo V21 5G, it's time for Vivo to launch a new smartphone series in the market, and reportedly this will be called V23 5G and could be launched in India at some point this month. As per GSM Arena, the new rumoured series 'Vivo V23 5G' could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and should come with an upgraded SoC and better camera features compared to its predecessor, the V21 5G.

Other details have not been revealed yet. For the unversed, the Vivo V23e 5G launched in Thailand last month, right after the 4G V23e made its debut in Vietnam.

According to GSM Arena, the Indian launch is rumoured to also incorporate a Vivo V23 Pro, while the V23e in either of its iterations may make an appearance in the subcontinent too. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021