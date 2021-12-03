Left Menu

NASA chief to visit Russia in H1 2022 -Ifax cites Roscosmos

Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

NASA chief Bill Nelson will visit Russia in the first half of 2022 to discuss further cooperation on the International Space Station (ISS), the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing Russia's space agency Roscosmos.

U.S. officials said last month that an anti-satellite missile test carried out by Russia had generated a debris field in low-Earth orbit that endangered the ISS and would pose a hazard to space activities for years.

Roscosmos earlier on Friday said the ISS had performed a maneuver to temporarily swerve away from a fragment of a U.S. launch vehicle.

