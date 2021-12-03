The Jackbox Party Pack 7 and more games coming to Stadia

Just a few weeks after the recent arrival of Jackbox Party Pack 8, Jackbox Party Pack 7 is on its way to Stadia along with DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires.

First up, Jackbox Party Pack 7 will be coming to Stadia on December 7. It includes five games:

Quiplash 3

The hit threequel Quiplash 3 (3-8 players). It's a head-to-head battle of the wits as you give hilarious responses to quirky prompts while everyone else votes for their favorite.

The Devils and the Details

The collaborative chaos party game, The Devils and the Details (3-8 players) brings you and your friends together as you play as a family of friendly devils who move from the underworld to an average suburban neighbourhood.

Champ'd Up

The drawing fighting game Champ'd Up (3-8 players). Create absurd characters that will battle over unusual titles.

Talking Points

The on-the-spot public-speaking game Talking Points (3-8 players). Give a speech responding to picture slides you've never seen before or be the Assistant and approve pictures as fast as you can.

Blather 'Round

The pop culture guessing game Blather 'Round (2-6 players). Describe your secret prompt with a very limited vocabulary and hope that someone can figure it out in time.

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires

A new release for the "Empires" series, which allows users to enjoy both the thrill of one-versus-a-thousand action and the intricacy of country conquering simulation. The title will be landing soon on Stadia.

Key features: