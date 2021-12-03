Left Menu

The Jackbox Party Pack 7 and more games coming to Stadia

First up, Jackbox Party Pack 7 will be coming to Stadia on December 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 15:01 IST
The Jackbox Party Pack 7 and more games coming to Stadia
Image Credit: Google Stadia

Just a few weeks after the recent arrival of Jackbox Party Pack 8, Jackbox Party Pack 7 is on its way to Stadia along with DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires.

First up, Jackbox Party Pack 7 will be coming to Stadia on December 7. It includes five games:

  • Quiplash 3

The hit threequel Quiplash 3 (3-8 players). It's a head-to-head battle of the wits as you give hilarious responses to quirky prompts while everyone else votes for their favorite.

  • The Devils and the Details

The collaborative chaos party game, The Devils and the Details (3-8 players) brings you and your friends together as you play as a family of friendly devils who move from the underworld to an average suburban neighbourhood.

  • Champ'd Up

The drawing fighting game Champ'd Up (3-8 players). Create absurd characters that will battle over unusual titles.

  • Talking Points

The on-the-spot public-speaking game Talking Points (3-8 players). Give a speech responding to picture slides you've never seen before or be the Assistant and approve pictures as fast as you can.

  • Blather 'Round

The pop culture guessing game Blather 'Round (2-6 players). Describe your secret prompt with a very limited vocabulary and hope that someone can figure it out in time.

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires

A new release for the "Empires" series, which allows users to enjoy both the thrill of one-versus-a-thousand action and the intricacy of country conquering simulation. The title will be landing soon on Stadia.

Key features:

  • Empires offers a unique "Romance of the Three Kingdoms" experience, with dramatic stories of officers on different sides.
  • Play as the 94 Musou officers who appear in DYNASTY WARRIORS 9, as well as all 700 common officers.
  • Storm the castle. Command the stage! A major change from previous series titles, areas around castles become battlefields, evolving into "Storming the Castle" instances. Employ strategic Secret Plans and balance Army Affinity to break through the enemy's gate. Defeat the enemy commander in Decisive Battle mode to claim victory of the castle.
  • Head into war or form alliances through the Politics System. The Empires series' signature domestic system is back. With a high degree of flexibility, set long and mid-term kingdom goals, recruit new officers, procure logistics, and execute a variety of military, economic and diplomatic commands to strive to unify China.

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021