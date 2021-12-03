Left Menu

Russia files court cases for fines on annual turnover of Google, Meta

Russia has increased pressure on foreign tech companies as it seeks to assert greater control over the Internet, slowing down Twitter since March and routinely fining others for content violations. Google has paid more than 32 million roubles in fines this year.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-12-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 16:00 IST
Russia files court cases for fines on annual turnover of Google, Meta
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's state communications regulator Roskomnadzor has filed cases against U.S. tech firms Google and Meta that could see fines imposed on their annual turnover in Russia, a Moscow court said on Friday.

Roskomnadzor in October threatened both Alphabet's Google and Meta's Facebook with fines based on a percentage of their annual turnover for a repeated failure to delete content that Moscow deems illegal. Russian law allows for companies to be fined between 5% and 10% of annual turnover for repeated violations.

Moscow's Tagansky District Court said court dates for both companies - neither of which immediately responded to a request for comment - were set for Dec. 24. Russia has increased pressure on foreign tech companies as it seeks to assert greater control over the Internet, slowing down Twitter since March and routinely fining others for content violations.

Google has paid more than 32 million roubles in fines this year. Google, Twitter and Meta have significantly reduced the number of posts prohibited by Moscow on their platforms. Russia last month demanded that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible restrictions or outright bans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021