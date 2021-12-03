President confers National Awards for outstanding work towards empowerment of disabled people

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday conferred the National Awards on individuals, institutions, organisations and state/district for their outstanding achievements and work done towards empowerment of persons with disabilities (PwDs).

The awards were handed out at a function organised to celebrate ''International Day of Persons with Disabilities''.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar and Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale were also present in the function.

Kumar said the Divyangjans are valuable human resources and the prime minister gives priority to the issues of persons with disabilities in the National Development Agenda.

His motto is ''inclusive growth, development of all and confidence of all'', he said.

He also said that the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan (Accessible India Campaign) was launched by the government on November 3, 2015 to provide universal accessibility to persons with disabilities so that they can live a meaningful life with dignity.

Public buildings, transport systems and information and communication technology have been included under this campaign.

Keeping in view the problems related to accessibility faced by the masses, the department has developed a mobile app to address those problems in a quick and systematic manner as possible.

National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for 2020, were given under categories like Best Employee/Self-Employed Person with Disabilities; Best Employers and Placement Officers and/or Agencies.

Best Individual and Institution, working for the cause of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities; Role Model; Best Applied Research or Innovation or Product, aimed at improving the life of Persons With Disabilities and others.

