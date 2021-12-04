Left Menu

REUTERS NEXT-Blinken says any move by China to invade Taiwan would be "potentially disastrous"

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 00:34 IST
REUTERS NEXT-Blinken says any move by China to invade Taiwan would be "potentially disastrous"
  • Country:
  • United States

Any move by China to invade Taiwan would be a "potentially disastrous decision," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, adding that he hoped leaders in Beijing would think very carefully about "not precipitating a crisis."

Blinken, speaking at the Reuters Next conference, said the United States is resolutely committed to making sure Taiwan has the means to defend itself, and that China had been trying to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021