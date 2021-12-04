Iran was not seeking to resolve nuclear issues in talks this week- White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 00:38 IST
- Country:
- United States
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that Iran's approach in talks this week was not to resolve nuclear issues, noting that a solution could be at hand if Iran was committed.
Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal teetered on the brink of crisis on Friday as they broke off until next week with European officials expressing dismay at the demands of Iran's new hardline administration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- European
- Iran
- Jen Psaki
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House says social spending package would cut deficit by $112 bln over 10 years
Biden, Lopez Obrador to create working groups on arms traffic -White House
Biden to transfer power to Harris during colonoscopy on Friday -White House
Biden to get routine physical on Friday -White House
Biden, Lopez Obrador to create working groups on arms traffic -White House