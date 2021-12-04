Left Menu

Omicron variant likely to usher growth downgrades -IMF's Georgieva

Reuters | New York | Updated: 04-12-2021 01:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 01:40 IST
  • United States

Recent global economic growth projections from the International Monetary Fund are likely be downgraded due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

"A new variant that may spread very rapidly can dent confidence and in that sense, we are likely to see some downgrades of our October projections for global growth," Georgieva said during the Reuters Next conference.

