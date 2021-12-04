Xbox makes Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and two other games free this weekend

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Rims Racing and Night Call are available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play for free until Sunday, December 5 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

In addition, if you love these titles, you can pick up them and other editions at a discounted price on the Xbox Store.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Master the art of destruction and gadgetry in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Face intense close-quarters combat, high lethality, tactical decision making, team play and explosive action within every moment. Experience a new era of fierce firefights and expert strategy born from the rich legacy of past Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six games.

With an ever-growing arsenal of gadgets, lead your squad across a variety of destructible environments to secure the win. Get access to all of the maps and modes, giving you the full Siege experience over the extended free week.

Discount

Deluxe Edition ($39.99 SRP) at 75% off: $9.99

Operator Edition ($79.99 SRP) at 65% off: $27.99

Ultimate Edition ($99.99 SRP) at 60% off: $39.99

Rims Racing

Experience the life of a professional motorcycle rider as both a racer and as a real engineer. In RiMS Racing, you can ride the world's 8 most powerful European and Japanese motorbikes: Ducati Panigale V4 R, MV Agusta F4 RC, Aprilia RSV4, BMW M 1000 RR, Suzuki GSX-R1000R, Honda CBR1000RR, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR, Yamaha YZF-R1.

With Rims Racing, managing your components and configuring the optimal set-up for your bike is mandatory to discover the world of racing as you've never seen in the past.

Discount

Standard X1 Edition ($49.99 SRP) at 50% off: $25.00

Standard X|S Edition ($49.99 SRP) at 30% off: $34.99

Ultimate Edition ($79.99 SRP) at 30% off: $55.99

European Manufacturers Deluxe X1 Edition ($64.99 SRP) at 50% off: $32.50

Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe X1 Edition ($64.99 SRP) at 50% off: $32.50

European Manufacturers Deluxe X|S Edition ($64.99 SRP) at 30% off: $45.49

Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe X|S Edition ($64.99 SRP) at 30% off: $45.49

Night Call

Night Call is a non-linear, narrative-driven noire investigation game. A mysterious serial killer stalks the streets of modern-day Paris. The body count rises, and the police are no closer to catching the culprit. You are a taxi driver and survivor to the killer's most recent attacks, having barely escaped with your life. You have seven nights to help find the killer, or the police will pin it on you.

Discount