YouTube app rolls out 'listening controls' for Android, iOS users

American video streaming giant YouTube has rolled out a 'listening controls' feature for YouTube app users on Android and iOS.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 13:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American video streaming giant YouTube has rolled out a 'listening controls' feature for YouTube app users on Android and iOS. As per GSM Arena, the feature appears to be exclusive to Premium subscribers for now. To access the controls, a user has to go to the settings menu although some music videos automatically suggest bringing up the controls for users through a pop-up.

Users will gain the access to the usual set of controls with play, pause and previous or next video alongside buttons for 10-second rewind/forward. As per GSM Arena, the control page also has like, save and speed playback controls. With these features, the regular YouTube app is also aiming to take a cut of the music streaming pie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

