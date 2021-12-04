Left Menu

Facebook Messenger to get built-in bill splitting feature

Facebook's parent company Meta will be introducing a built-in bill splitting feature in Facebook Messenger that it will test with users in the US beginning from next week.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 23:52 IST
Facebook Messenger to get built-in bill splitting feature
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Facebook's parent company Meta will be introducing a built-in bill splitting feature in Facebook Messenger that it will test with users in the US beginning from next week. According to The Verge, the feature could be useful for situations like divvying up a restaurant bill with your friends or splitting a bill with roommates.

With the feature, users can ask for money from people right in a group chat and see who has paid their portion of the request. They can see how it all works in a series of screenshots below from Meta. The feature arrives shortly after David Marcus, Meta's cryptocurrency chief and former Messenger lead, announced he would be leaving the company.

Meta has also added new Group Effects, which let people on Messenger and Instagram video calls use the same augmented reality effects together, it has made with popular creators. Three are available now, including one that makes it look like your connection is buffering created with Zach King, and one from Emma Chamberlain arrives on December 6.

As per The Verge, Meta recently introduced new 'soundmoji' as well. Two are inspired by Stranger Things (ahead of the new season coming out next summer) and one that plays a clip from Taylor Swift's 'Red'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021