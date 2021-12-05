Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Conspiracy theories take root in Italy, survey shows; Italian anti-vaxxer tries to get COVID-19 jab in fake arm

The Censis research institute survey, which questioned 1,200 people, also showed that 19.9% of the adult population thought 5G wireless technology was a sophisticated way of controlling people's minds. Italian anti-vaxxer tries to get COVID-19 jab in fake arm An Italian man turned up at a vaccination centre wearing a fake silicone arm, hoping to fool a nurse into giving him a jab in order to obtain a COVID-19 health certificate, local authorities said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2021 10:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Conspiracy theories take root in Italy, survey shows

One out of 10 Italians think astronauts never set foot on the moon while 5.8% believe the earth is flat, according to a poll published on Friday, which said conspiracy theories had taken root in Italian society. The Censis research institute survey, which questioned 1,200 people, also showed that 19.9% of the adult population thought 5G wireless technology was a sophisticated way of controlling people's minds.

Italian anti-vaxxer tries to get COVID-19 jab in fake arm

An Italian man turned up at a vaccination centre wearing a fake silicone arm, hoping to fool a nurse into giving him a jab in order to obtain a COVID-19 health certificate, local authorities said on Friday. The man, who is in his 50s, has been reported to police in the northern city of Biella, regional governor Alberto Cirio said, adding that the silicone on the prosthetic arm looked "very similar" to real skin.

