India vs NZ 2nd Test Scoreboard

New Zealand 2nd Innings: Tom Latham lbw b Ashwin 6 Will Young c sub b Ashwin 20 Daryl Mitchell c J Yadav b Patel 60 Ross Taylor c Pujara b Ashwin 6 Henry Nicholls batting 36 Tom Blundell run out 0 Rachin Ravindra batting 2 Extras: (B-8 LB-1 NB-1) 10 Total: (For 5 wickets in 45 overs) 140 Fall of wickets: 1/13 2/45 3/55 4/128 5/129 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 5-2-13-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 17-7-27-3, Axar Patel 10-2-42-1, Jayant Yadav 8-2-30-0, Umesh Yadav 5-1-19-0.

