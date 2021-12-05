Left Menu

Tennis-Rublev puts Russian team ahead in Davis Cup final

Updated: 05-12-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 22:18 IST
Tennis-Rublev puts Russian team ahead in Davis Cup final
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World number five Andrey Rublev beat Borna Gojo 6-4 7-6(5) at the Madrid Arena on Sunday to give the Russian Tennis Federation a 1-0 lead over Croatia in the Davis Cup final and put them in a strong position to capture a third title.

Croatia, playing in their third Davis Cup final in the last five seasons, face a daunting task to draw level, with Marin Cilic set to face U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev next. Both countries are bidding to claim a third title and equal the Czech Republic and Germany in seventh place on the all-time list of Davis Cup winners.

Russia could become only the fourth nation to win both Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup titles after the women's team won that event in Prague with a 2-0 victory over Switzerland in the final last month.

