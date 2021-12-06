Honor X30 featuring Snapdragon 695 SoC to debut on December 16

The Honor X30 will debut in China on Thursday, December 16, the company has confirmed. The device will be the latest to join the Honor X30 series that already has two models - Honor X30 Max and Honor X30i.

According to recent reports, the Honor X30 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, a mid-tier 5G chipset based on 6nm process technology. The chip is claimed to deliver a 15-per cent improvement in CPU performance and up to 30 percent faster graphics rendering compared to the 690 SoC.

The Honor X30 could come with a 120Hz display and a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there will be a waterdrop-style notch that will house the selfie camera.

The other two handsets in the series - Honor X30 Max and Honor X30i - are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, respectively.

The Honor X30 Max features a 7.09-inch FHD+ display and a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera while the fingerprint sensor is mouthed on the side.

As for the Honor X30i, the handset comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ and a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel main shooter followed by a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front.