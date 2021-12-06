Left Menu

Asus ROG Phone 3 gets November 2021 security patch

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 12:28 IST
Image Credit: Asus

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is getting a new software update that brings up the phone's Android security patch level to November 2021. The update, which comes with firmware version 18.0410.2111.182, also fixes a screen recording issue while playing the "Blue Archive" game.

Below is the complete update changelog for the latest update (via):

Release Note

  1. Updated Android security patch to 2021-11
  2. Fixed issue with screen recording while playing the game "Blue Archive"

The update is rolling out in batches, hence it will reach a limited number of users today. To check the update manually, head over to your phone's Settings > System > System Updates.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with a 6.59-inch HDR 10+ AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS3.1 storage.

Coming to the optics department, the phone has a triple camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX686 main wide-angle lens, a 13MP ultrawide secondary lens with 125-degree FOV, and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 24MP camera for selfies and video calling.

Fuelled by a 6000mAh battery, the ROG Phone 3 supports side charging to let you charge the device when gaming in landscape mode. Other features onboard the smartphone include dual front-firing 7-magnet stereo loudspeakers, an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Additionally, the phone features ultrasonic AirTriggers 3 with Dual Partition functionality and motion sensor-based touch input for a console-like gaming experience.

