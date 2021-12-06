The All-New moto g31, Smartphone with Most Affordable AMOLED FHD+ 6.4 Display Goes on Sale Today on Flipkart Starting at Just Rs. 12,999

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • The moto g31 will go on sale today, December 6, at midnight on Flipkart, priced at just INR 12,999(4+64GB) and INR 14,999 (6+128GB). • The moto g31 comes with the most affordable and best-in-class 6.4" AMOLED FHD+ Display, a 50MP Quad function camera system, Business Grade Security – ThinkShield for Mobile and offers incredible performance with the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. • The moto g31 also comes with a massive 5,000 mAh battery combined with a 20W Turbo Power charger to power you throughout the day.​ A new addition to the widely acclaimed moto g franchise, the Motorola g31, goes on sale starting at midnight today, on Flipkart and other leading retail stores. Priced at just INR 12,999 (4+64GB) for the entry-level variant going up to INR 14,999 (6+128GB).

The moto g31 features a stunning 6.4" AMOLED FHD+ display, which lets the users enjoy a sharper and super vivid viewing experience with over 409 PPI courtesy of a Full HD+ resolution & brightness upto 700 nits. A 50 MP quad function camera system along with Quad Pixel technology provides crystal clear pictures in any lighting conditions. Additionally, the 118º ultra-wide-angle fits 4x more in the frame compared to the primary sensor. On the other hand, the depth sensor works seamlessly with the primary camera to professionally blur the background for portrait shots. The dedicated Macro vision camera, on the contrary, brings you 4x closer to your subject, allowing you to capture the tiny details not visible to the naked eye.

Besides that, the Motorola g31 offers an exceptional user experience, thanks to the powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor with HyperEngine Gaming Technology paired with up to 6GB of RAM for a flawless user experience. Additionally, it pairs Motorola's bloatware-free near-stock android experience on Android 11 with ThinkShield for mobile that ensures an enhanced and seamless experience. On top of it, the consumers get assured Android 12 OS upgrades and 2 years of security updates with the device.

The moto g31 also lets you power through today and tomorrow without having to worry about recharging your phone. The 5000 mAh battery keeps you going strong all day today and well into tomorrow on a single charge,2 so you don't have to give your battery life a second thought. And when you need to recharge, the 20W TurboPower charger gives you power for hours in minutes.

Availability and Pricing The moto g31 comes in two incredible colors, Meteorite Gray and Baby Blue, and will be available in 2 memory variants, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The device will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting today, December 06, 12 pm.

