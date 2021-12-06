These devices will get Oppo's ColorOS 12 update in December 2021

Oppo has revealed the rollout plan for its ColorOS 12, based on Android 12, for December 2021. The company has revealed the update schedule for both beta and stable versions of its latest OS.

On the first day of December comes our #ColorOS12 based on the #Android12 Roll-out plan! Save the date and apply on time 👇. pic.twitter.com/GidMjorkY4 — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) December 1, 2021

Here's the list of smartphones that will receive the ColorOS 12 update this month:

ColorOS 12 Beta

From Dec 10

Oppo Reno 6Z 5G (Thailand and Cambodia)

Oppo Reno 5 Pro (Pakistan)

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G (India)

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G (India)

From Dec 15

A73 5G (Saudi Arabia)

From Dec 28th

Oppo Reno 6 (Indonesia)

Oppo Reno 5 (Indonesia)

Oppo Reno 5 Marvel Edition (Indonesia)

Oppo A74 5G (India, Indonesia)

Oppo noted that the beta version will be released in batches and a limited number of users will receive it initially. The rollout plan is not applied to carrier-exclusive models.

ColorOS 12 Official (stable)

Ongoing

Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G

December 20 onwards

Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition (India, Indonesia)

Oppo Find X2 Pro (India, Indonesia)

Oppo Find X2 (India, Indonesia)

December 22nd onwards

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition (India)

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G (India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan)

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G (Saudi Arabia)

December 28 onwards

Oppo Reno 6 5G (India, Indonesia, and Vietnam)

The stable version will also be released in batches.

The global version of ColorOS 12 was unveiled in October 2021. It packs a number of new features such as App Cloner, a new 3D avatar feature called Omoji, Privacy Dashboards, three-finger translate, FlexDrop, Phone Manager, to name a few.

The new OS comes with an AI-driven system booster that is said to reduce your device's aging rate to less than 3% after 3 years of daily usage and leads to an average of 30% lower memory occupation and 20% lower battery consumption.