PUBG: New State to get its first big update with tons of improvements

PUBG: NEW State is set to get its first big update on Thursday, December 9, Krafton announced on Monday. The upcoming patch will include tons of new content and improvements including a new weapon (L85A3), two new vehicles, Survivor Pass Vol. 2., a new Lobby theme and more.

The December 9 update will also bring a new Merit Pints System to reward or penalize the behaviours of players. Below is a rundown of the contents in the upcoming patch:

New Weapon: L85A3

The L85A3 is an assault rifle with low recoil that opens up a new way for Survivors to take on the Battlegrounds of 2051.

Weapon Overview

Weapon Type: Bullpup Assault Rifle

Ammo: 5.56mm

Pros: Highest damage of all 5.56 assault rifles Performs well in mid to long-range firefights

Cons Low fire rate



The new weapon can be found in both Erangel and Troi.

New Gun Customization: L85A3 [C1] Vertical Foregrip Bipod

Customize your L85A3 with this all-in-one vertical foregrip and bipod.

Pros: Reduces vertical recoil of the L85A3 Easier recoil control when shooting while crouched or prone

Cons: Slightly reduces ADS speed



Once customized, the attachment will be equipped in the L85A3's Grip Slot and cannot be swapped out for another grip.

New Gun Customization: M416 [C2] Long Barrel

A second customization is now available for the M416.

Pros: Increases damage

Cons: Increases vertical recoil

Once customized, this attachment will disable the M416's muzzle slot.

The M416 can only be customized once per match, so choose wisely!

New Gun Customization: SLR [C2] 5.56mm Barrel

You can swap out the SLR's 7.62mm barrel for a 5.56mm barrel.

Pros: Increases firing accuracy

Cons: Decreased damage compared to the 7.62mm barrel



The SLR can only be customized once per match, so choose wisely!

New Vehicle: Electron

The Electron is an electric 6-seater minibus that is more durable than other vehicles. You can switch seats while in the vehicle, even when riding with a full squad.

Vehicle Overview Type: Electric, 6-seater Special Notes: More durable than other vehicles. Location: Troi, Training Ground



New Vehicle: Mesta

The Mesta is a classic 2-seater sports car that can accelerate quickly and hit high top speeds. The Mesta comes in two models: standard and open.

Vehicle Overview Type: Gasoline, 2-seater Special Notes: Quick acceleration, high speeds. Location: Erangel, Troi (certain areas), Training Ground



Survivor Pass Vol. 2

Survivor Pass Vol. 2 begins on December 9! The main character of this Pass's story is Bella of the Dream Runners Faction. Clear the story missions to collect all of Bella's costumes!

Here's what else is new in Volume 2 of the Survivor Pass:

Upgraded level rewards for the Premium Pass Rewards now include vehicle skins and more character costumes! 1,500 NC will be rewarded to Survivors upon reaching Level 48 of the Premium Pass Added BP Chests as a Free Pass reward

New Lobby Theme

The Lobby background and music have been changed to a winter festival theme.

The BP Store background has also been updated!

Character Controls and Actions

Fixed an issue with the joystick controls in control schemes #1 and #2 so that the control sensitivities will now be correctly applied based on the size of the joystick controls

Parkour moves can now be performed on doors from further away. Changed the combat roll mechanics so that when executing a combat roll when your Boost Gauge is 20 or above, you will perform a Boost Roll instead and cover more ground Boost Gauge lower than 20: Normal Roll Boost Gauge higher than 20 - lower than 90: Boost Roll (Tier 1) Boost Gauge higher than 90: Boost Roll (Tier 2)



Vehicles

Changed vehicle boarding parameters so you do not have to be right beside the vehicle's door to be able to enter it

Improved the [Drive], [Get In], and [Door] buttons so that they respond faster

Improved the vehicle handling controls for the Nova, Volta, and Dacia

Improved the left/right turning mechanisms to be smoother than before

Changed the electric sports car Nova from 4-wheel drive to front-wheel drive

Increased the size of the Boost button in the Default Button Settings

Changed the Boost button so that tapping it while in Auto-Drive will no longer cancel Auto-Drive

Added radios to vehicles

Fixed the buoyancy of vehicles in water so it is applied normally

FPP Mode

When getting into a vehicle, you will automatically switch to TPP Mode while inside

Reduced the time that the engine will run when a vehicle is submerged in water from 10 seconds to 5 seconds

Station (Team Deathmatch)

Decreased the area behind the spawn points so that a team cannot position themselves behind the enemy's spawn point

Changed the spawn areas so that each team's spawn area will now be marked in their respective team colors (blue/red) to make each team's base more easily identifiable

Changed the Report button so that it will always be visible in TDM

Merit Points System

A penalty system to punish negative behaviour has been added.

Map Updates

Made general improvements to graphics quality

Other