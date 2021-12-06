Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 gets stable Android 12 update

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is now rolling out the stable Android 12 update for its Galaxy Z Flip3 after the beta testing got completed successfully.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 06-12-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 18:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 gets stable Android 12 update
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is now rolling out the stable Android 12 update for its Galaxy Z Flip3 after the beta testing got completed successfully. As per GSM Arena, units in Serbia are now getting the F711BXXU2BUKM firmware, which is a stable version of One UI 4.0 on top of Android 12. The update also includes the December security patch.

Samsung is likely using Serbia as a soak test ground and should it all go smoothly, the rest of the world should receive the notification in the following days. One UI 4.0 brings Android 12 and a revamped UI design with the Material You-inspired Color Palette feature. It also brings improved privacy and security, Privacy Dashboard, and enhanced stock apps from Google and Samsung.

The new update also brings newer widget designs and dozens of minor feature updates to the Galaxy Z Flip3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021