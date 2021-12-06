Left Menu

HCL Tech announces plan for 12,000 new jobs in US

IT services company HCL Technologies on Monday outlined plans to create 12,000 new jobs in the United States, in the next five years.The company said it expects to recruit over 2,000 graduates over the next 36 months as part of its US early career and training programme, Rise at HCL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 22:05 IST
HCL Tech announces plan for 12,000 new jobs in US
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IT services company HCL Technologies on Monday outlined plans to create 12,000 new jobs in the United States, in the next five years.

The company said it expects to recruit over 2,000 graduates over the next 36 months as part of its US early career and training programme, Rise at HCL. ''HCL Technologies announces plan to create 12,000 new jobs in the United States,'' a statement said.

The company also recently launched its HCL Apprenticeship Program, which offers full-time tech jobs and fully-funded higher education for high school graduates in the US.

HCL's US recruitment efforts will focus on North Carolina, Texas, California, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and its recently launched global delivery centre in Hartford. ''Qualified candidates will work across roles in IT consulting and technology, including agile application development, cloud, IT infrastructure services, IoT (Internet of Things), data analytics and digital engineering,'' HCL added.

HCL Technologies, which employs over 1,87,000 people globally, has continued to expand its footprint outside India to bolster its 22,000-person strong US presence across 15 offices and multiple global delivery centres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021