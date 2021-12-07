Left Menu

China calls U.S. Olympic boycott 'pretentious' and 'political manipulation'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2021 03:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 03:14 IST
China calls U.S. Olympic boycott 'pretentious' and 'political manipulation'
  • Country:
  • United States

China's Washington embassy on Monday dismissed the U.S. announcement of a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics as "a pretentious act" and a "political manipulation" that would have no impact whatsoever on the successful holding of the Games.

"No invitation has been extended to U.S. politicians whatsoever, so this 'diplomatic boycott' simply comes out of nowhere," embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in an emailed response to a request for comment on the announcement.

"Such a pretentious act is only a political manipulation and a grave distortion of the spirit of the Olympic Charter. In fact, no one would care about whether these people come or not, and it has no impact whatsoever on the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to be successfully held," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
3
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021