China calls U.S. Olympic boycott 'pretentious' and 'political manipulation'
- Country:
- United States
China's Washington embassy on Monday dismissed the U.S. announcement of a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics as "a pretentious act" and a "political manipulation" that would have no impact whatsoever on the successful holding of the Games.
"No invitation has been extended to U.S. politicians whatsoever, so this 'diplomatic boycott' simply comes out of nowhere," embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in an emailed response to a request for comment on the announcement.
"Such a pretentious act is only a political manipulation and a grave distortion of the spirit of the Olympic Charter. In fact, no one would care about whether these people come or not, and it has no impact whatsoever on the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to be successfully held," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- Games
- Winter Olympics
- Washington
- Olympic Charter
- Beijing
ALSO READ
Olympics-In subtropical Taiwan, two women vie for spots at Beijing Winter Games
In a first, Japan considers release of oil reserves after U.S. request - sources
Japan working on release of oil reserves after U.S. request - sources
Russia starts patrols close to U.S.-controlled zone in Syria's east - TASS
Bajrang Punia starts hunt for new coach ahead of Asian Games