You can now start meetings, audio calls from 1:1 chats in Google Chat in Gmail

Google Chat in Gmail has added a new feature that allows users to start or join meetings and audio calls from 1:1 chats. This feature will be available by default on Android and iOS devices.

"As some teams begin to return to the office, while others remain distributed, we hope this makes it easier to connect with your colleagues in the hybrid work world. This feature will allow you to seamlessly switch between chat to a video or audio call when needed, helping you collaborate and move your work forward," Google wrote in a blog post.

To ring someone directly, select the phone or video icon in the top right corner of a 1:1 chat.

To join a call, select the phone or video chip within the 1:1 chat. While on a call, you'll see a banner of the person you're on a call with, the call duration and a Meet icon in the chat roster.

Missed calls will be indicated with a red phone or video icon within the conversation and the chat roster.

While you can select "Join a call" from the Google Chat app, you will be redirected to the Gmail app, where the call will take place. Both the caller and receiver will need the latest version of Gmail to use the new feature.

The feature is rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google accounts.