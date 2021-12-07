Kovind visits Pune Air Force station, experiences Sukhoi fighter jet full mission simulator

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday visited an Air Force station in Pune where he witnessed a flying display, interacted with the air warriors and experienced full mission simulator of SU-30 MKI fighter jet, Kovind's office said.

Kovind is on a four-day visit to Maharashtra from Monday. He started his tour on Monday by by visiting the historic Raigad fort near Mumbai by ropeway. His office in a tweet on Tuesday said, ''President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Air Force Station, Pune. The President witnessed a vibrant air display and interacted with the air warriors. The President also experienced the SU-30 MKI Full Mission Simulator during his visit.'' On Wednesday, Kovind will present the President's Standard to the Navy's 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron in Mumbai, the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier said.

