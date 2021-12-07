Left Menu

Kovind visits Pune Air Force station, experiences Sukhoi fighter jet full mission simulator

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday visited an Air Force station in Pune where he witnessed a flying display, interacted with the air warriors and experienced full mission simulator of SU-30 MKI fighter jet, Kovinds office said.Kovind is on a four-day visit to Maharashtra from Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday visited an Air Force station in Pune where he witnessed a flying display, interacted with the air warriors and experienced full mission simulator of SU-30 MKI fighter jet, Kovind's office said.

Kovind is on a four-day visit to Maharashtra from Monday. He started his tour on Monday by by visiting the historic Raigad fort near Mumbai by ropeway. His office in a tweet on Tuesday said, ''President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Air Force Station, Pune. The President witnessed a vibrant air display and interacted with the air warriors. The President also experienced the SU-30 MKI Full Mission Simulator during his visit.'' On Wednesday, Kovind will present the President's Standard to the Navy's 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron in Mumbai, the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier said.

