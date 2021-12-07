OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update rolling out to OnePlus 9/9 Pro
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 19:14 IST
OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 12 update, based on Android 12, to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9. The latest update brings a slew of new features along with the improvements Android 12 brings.
Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus 9/9 Pro OxygenOS 12 update:
Changelog
System
- Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
Dark mode
- Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
Shelf
- New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment
- Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
- Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats
Work-Life Balance
- Work-Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
Gallery
- Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
Canvas AOD
- Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
- Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures
The update is rolling out incrementally and has reached a few users already. A broader rollout will begin in a few days if no critical bugs are found.
