OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update rolling out to OnePlus 9/9 Pro

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 12 update, based on Android 12, to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9. The latest update brings a slew of new features along with the improvements Android 12 brings.

Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus 9/9 Pro OxygenOS 12 update:

Changelog

System

Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Dark mode

Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read

Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment

Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats

Work-Life Balance

Work-Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings

WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery

Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals

Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment

Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

The update is rolling out incrementally and has reached a few users already. A broader rollout will begin in a few days if no critical bugs are found.