Apple's Tim Cook signed $275 bln deal with Chinese officials to placate China - The Information

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 19:50 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook signed an agreement with Chinese officials, estimated to be worth about $275 billion, to placate threats that would have hobbled its devices and services in the country, The Information reported https://bit.ly/3lI80Gq on Tuesday, citing interviews and internal Apple documents.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

