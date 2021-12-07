Apple's Tim Cook signed $275 bln deal with Chinese officials to placate China - The Information
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 19:50 IST
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook signed an agreement with Chinese officials, estimated to be worth about $275 billion, to placate threats that would have hobbled its devices and services in the country, The Information reported https://bit.ly/3lI80Gq on Tuesday, citing interviews and internal Apple documents.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
