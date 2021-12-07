Microsoft aims to skill 1 lakh learners via new cybersecurity skilling program in India

Microsoft India today announced the launch of a first of its kind cybersecurity skilling program to address the skills gap and empower India's workforce for a career in security.

Learners, regardless of where they are in their cybersecurity journey, will get hands-on experience in the fundamentals of security, compliance, and identity. The company said that it will conduct these courses along with its strategic consortium of partners including Cloudthat, Koenig, RPS, and Synergetics Learning.

"Investing in cybersecurity skilling and preparing the next generation of security leaders is a big part of that effort. Microsoft is deeply committed to democratize skilling for all and this program is a strong step in making cybersecurity skilling accessible and affordable for all," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

The tech giant has introduced four new security, compliance, and identity certifications, of which the accredited certification for Fundamentals will be offered at zero cost.

In addition, Microsoft, in collaboration with its partners, offers learners deeply discounted offers on the rest of the advanced role-based certifications to drive deep skills for addressing cybersecurity challenges.

Through this initiative, Microsoft aims to skill over 1 lakh learners by 2022.