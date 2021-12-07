US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq jumps over 1% at open as tech stocks roar back
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 20:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Tuesday as technology firms bounced back on easing concerns around the Omicron variant, while Intel jumped after plans to take its self-driving car unit public.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.96 points, or 0.56%, at the open to 35,423.99.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 40.30 points, or 0.88%, at 4,631.97, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 285.76 points, or 1.88%, to 15,510.91 at the opening bell.
