Irish watchdog completes Instagram investigation over children's data
Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 07-12-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 20:09 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
Ireland's data regulator has completed a draft ruling on social network Instagram's handling of children's personal data and shared it with other European Union regulators, it said on Tuesday.
Ireland's Data Protection Commission, the EU's lead regulator for Instagram owner Facebook, opened the investigation in late 2020.
Other regulators will be allowed to submit their opinions on the ruling as part of the EU's decision-making process.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Ireland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
No default end-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger, Instagram until 2023
Guj teen climbs on to train wagon to shoot Instagram video, dies of electric shock
BRIEF-Head Of Instagram Agrees To Testify As Congress Probes The App’s Effects On Young People - NYT
Madonna slams Instagram as sexist for removing racy photo
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data