U.S. could reposition troops within Europe if Russia invades Ukraine, official says

If Russia invades Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration could seek to bolster NATO's eastern flank by repositioning U.S. troops already in Europe rather than sending in new ones from elsewhere, a U.S. defense official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2021 04:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 04:19 IST
If Russia invades Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration could seek to bolster NATO's eastern flank by repositioning U.S. troops already in Europe rather than sending in new ones from elsewhere, a U.S. defense official told Reuters on Tuesday. "So this wouldn't be necessarily additive to what's already there," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters the United States would fortify NATO allies in places like the Baltic states with additional capabilities to reassure them in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. He also said the United States, which already provides Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missiles and other equipment, could send additional defensive assistance to Kyiv.

