Google’s cloud gaming service Stadia now available on LG Smart TVs

LG on Wednesday announced the availability of Google's cloud-based gaming service, Stadia, on its Smart TVs running webOS 5.0 and webOS 6.0. The service is now available to download on the LG Content Store in all 22 countries where Stadia is available.

The Stadia store provides instant access to over 200 popular games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Hitman 3, Baldur's Gate 3 as well as access to a growing list of free games and demos, all playable with just a compatible controller, with no downloading or additional hardware required.

In addition, with a Stadia Pro subscription, Stadia's premium subscription service, you can unlock a growing library of 30+ games and play with new titles added every month and exclusive discounts on games and add-on content. Pro subscribers get a variety of perks including 4K HDR graphics and an immersive 5.1 surround sound. Non-subscribers can stream games up to 1080p and 60 FPS.

If you are signing up for Stadia Pro for the first time, you can also claim a one-month trial subscription to the premium service. After your trial period ends, the payment method associated with your account will be charged automatically during the next billing period.

"Among LG's Smart TV lineup, LG OLED TVs offer an unparalleled gaming experience with Stadia. Already a favourite among gamers worldwide, LG OLED TVs are ideal for first-person shooters, real-time strategies or racing games, ensuring immaculate HDR picture quality, deep blacks and precise colors thanks to LG OLED's self-lit pixels," LG said in a statement.