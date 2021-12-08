New Microsoft Azure Availability Zones to bring resilience to Indian businesses

Microsoft has launched new Availability Zones in its Central India datacenter region to provide additional resiliency and redundancy for customer workloads on the Microsoft cloud.

"We believe this launch of a new Azure Central India Availability Zones from Microsoft will further enhance the resiliency and availability of mission-critical applications for us, as well as our clients in the region," said Abhijit Mazumder, VP & Chief Information Officer, Tata Consultancy Services.

Azure availability zones are physically and logically separated data centres with their own independent power source, network and cooling. They ensure that if there is an event impacting a data centre site - ranging from mechanical or electrical issues, structure fires or flooding, or any unforeseen disaster - your data will be protected.

The new Azure Availability Zone in Pune (Maharashtra) ensures uptime of up to 99.99%, allowing businesses to spread their infrastructure and applications across dispersed data centres, increasing security and accessibility.

"We are continually upgrading the infrastructure in India to provide support for customers building and operating applications and workloads. From facilitating architectures for modern cloud applications to meeting data residency requirements, the new Azure Availability Zones in Central India will bring resilience to businesses, as they accelerate digital transformation," said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.

Microsoft utilises more than 30 viability and risk-based criteria to determine the configuration of each availability zone. This process identifies both significant individual risk as well as collective and shared risk between availability zones.