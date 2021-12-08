Left Menu

India successfully test-fires air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off Odisha coast

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 08-12-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 13:47 IST
India successfully test-fires air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off Odisha coast
  • Country:
  • India

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the air version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the integrated test range of Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, sources in the DRDO said.

Describing the mission as a ''major milestone'' in the development of BrahMos, the sources said that the air version of the missile was test-fired from supersonic fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30 MK-I at 10.30 am.

The ''copy book flight'' followed the pre-planned trajectory and met all objectives, the sources in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said.

The launch has cleared the way for serial production of air-version BrahMos missiles, they said.

Congratulating the teams involved in the flight test, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, the secretary in the department of Defence Research and Development and chairman of DRDO, said various laboratories at the premier agency, academic institutions, public sector undertakings and Indian Air Force (IAF) participated in the testing, production and induction of this complex missile system.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has praised the DRDO, Indian Air Force and other stakeholders on the success of the mission, the sources added.

BrahMos is a joint venture between India (DRDO) and Russia (NPOM) for the development, production and marketing of the supersonic cruise missile. The offensive missile weapon system has been inducted into the Armed Forces.

The DRDO had on Tuesday flight-tested the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile, which will boost the capability of Indian Navy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021