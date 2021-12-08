Delhivery acquires Transition Robotics Inc

Logistics services provider Delhivery on Wednesday said it has acquired Transition Robotics Inc (TRI), a California-based company focused on developing Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) platforms.

The deal size was not disclosed.

All intellectual property (IP) registered in the US is assigned to Delhivery with this transaction, strengthening its capabilities in a wide range of applications, including aerial photography, remote sensing, inspection, and surveys, a statement said.

TRI brings a decade of deep experience with all aspects of small UAS, from hardware and software design to testing, validation, and manufacturing, it added.

"While we continue to build our supply chain platform, we must look at the long-term developments poised to shape the industry,'' Delhivery Chief Technology Officer Kapil Bharati said.

Bringing TRI onboard gives Delhivery a chance to get directly involved with core drone technology as regulations and use cases for drones are evolving in the country, Bharati added.

Founded in 2011 in Santa Cruz, California, TRI's debut product, the Quadshot, was a new type of hobbyist remote-controlled aircraft for experimenting with aerial photography and aerobatics.

In 2015, TRI had unveiled JumpShip, a fully autonomous platform allowing commercial operators to combine the operational flexibility of multirotor with the efficient, fast flight of fixed-wing aircraft.

"We are excited to join the Delhivery team and combine our experience in developing UAS solutions with Delhivery's ability to quickly deploy and operate technology at scale. We believe our core technology and expertise is a great addition to Delhivery's fully-integrated approach to logistics and are looking forward to being a part of its future," TRI co-founder Jeff Gibboney said.

IPO-bound Delhivery has a nationwide network covering over 17,000 pin codes. It provides a full suite of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, partial truck load (PTL), and truck load (TL) freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services.

Delhivery has fulfilled over one billion shipments since inception and works with over 21,000 customers, including large and small e-commerce participants, SMEs, and other enterprises and brands.

