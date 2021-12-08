Left Menu

Olympics-Canada forecast to beat U.S. medals tally for second straight Winter Games

Canada finished above the United States at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, but have never won more medals than their North American neighbours at successive Winter Olympics. The Canadians are projected to finish fourth in Beijing next year with 26 medals while the U.S. are forecast to finish fifth with 22 medals, Gracenote said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 16:27 IST
Olympics-Canada forecast to beat U.S. medals tally for second straight Winter Games
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Canada will finish above the United States in the medals table for a second successive Winter Olympics thanks in part to the recent performances of their short track speed skaters, according to the latest projection by Nielsen's Gracenote. Canada finished above the United States at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, but have never won more medals than their North American neighbours at successive Winter Olympics.

The Canadians are projected to finish fourth in Beijing next year with 26 medals while the U.S. are forecast to finish fifth with 22 medals, Gracenote said on Wednesday. Norway, who topped the medals table in Pyeongchang, are forecast to take home 46 medals (22 golds), comfortably pipping the Russian Olympic Committee (11 golds) and Germany (12 golds) to first place in Beijing.

Gracenote used data from past Olympics, World Championships and World Cups to feed a statistical model that predicts the most likely gold, silver and bronze medallists in each event. The Canadians have benefited the most from relatively new sports at the Games and are projected to take home 17 medals in events that have been added to the Winter Olympics programme since 1992.

Other countries expected to do well in the newer sports are China and South Korea, who are projected to finish 13th and 14th overall, respectively. The Winter Olympics run from Feb. 4-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021