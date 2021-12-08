Amazon.in Announces Amazon Customer's Choice Smartphone & Smart TV Awards 2021

Bangalore, Karnataka, India: Business Wire India Amazon.in today announced its first-ever - ‘Amazon Customer’s Choice Smartphone & Smart TV Awards 2021’. This annual property is aimed at celebrating and recognizing the best in the Smartphone and TV products that are available on Amazon.in. The nominations for these awards will be open from 6, December 2021 and the winners will be announced on 27th December 2021 through live streaming on the Amazon.in App.

Starting today, customers can participate and vote to choose their winners in 12 categories in Smartphones and 9 categories in Television. The various categories and the nominations have been mentioned below: Award categories for Amazon Customer’s Choice Smartphone Awards 2021: Best Budget Smartphone Best Midrange Smartphone Best Premium Smartphone Best Ultra-Premium Smartphone Best Camera Smartphone Best Battery Smartphone Redmi 9 iQOO Z3 Mi 11X Pro 5G iPhone 13 Pro OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Redmi 9 Activ Redmi 9A Redmi Note 10 Pro Max OnePlus 9R 5G OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M12 Redmi 9 Power Redmi Note 10 Pro iPhone 13 Mini Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra iPhone 13 Pro Realme Narzo 50A Realme Narzo 50A OnePlus Nord 2 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Realme Narzo 50i OnePlus Nord CE Vivo X60 Pro Vivo X60 Redmi 10 Prime Tecno Spark 7T iQOO Z5 iQOO 7 iQOO 7 Legend Tecno Spark 7T Tecno Pova 2 Samsung M32 5G OnePlus 9 5G Redmi Note 10S Samsung M12 Samsung M52 5G Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition Samsung Galaxy M21 Oppo A74 5G Tecno POVA 2 Realme Narzo 30 Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Oppo A31 Redmi Note 10S Nokia C01 Plus Vivo V21 Redmi 10 Prime Redmi Note 10 Lite Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G The Best Design Award Best Gaming Smartphone The Phone of the Year Most Loved Smartphone Brand Best Smartphone with Alexa built In Best Truly Wireless Earbuds Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G OnePlus 9R Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G OnePlus OnePlus 9 5G OnePlus Buds Pro OnePlus 9 Pro 5G OnePlus 9 5G Mi 11X Samsung OnePlus Nord CE 5G Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro iPhone 13 Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro OnePlus Nord 2 Mi Redmi Note 10S AirPods Pro Mi 11X iPhone 13 OnePlus 9 Pro Apple Redmi Note 10T 5G Jabra Elite 85t iQOO 7 iQOO 7 Legend iPhone 13 iQOO Mi 11X 5G Sony WF-1000XM3 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra iQOO Z5 Oppo Redmi Note 10 Lite Bose QuietComfort Truly Wireless Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Redmi Note 10 Pro Tecno Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Samsung S20 FE 5G Realme Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Vivo Redmi Award categories for Amazon Customer’s Choice Smart TV Awards 2021: Best 32'' TVs Best 40-43“ TVs Best Large Screen TVs Best Premium TVs Best QLED TVs Best UHD TV Most Loved Smart TV Brand Smart TV of the Year Best TV with Fire TV OS Redmi 32'' HDR Redmi 43'' FHD Redmi 50'' 4K Samsung 55'' Frame 4K iFFalcon 65'' 4K Acer 55'' 4K Mi Redmi 50'' 4K AmazonBasics 43'' 4K Mi 32'' HDR Mi 43'' 4K Sony 55'' 4K LG 65'' OLED Vu 85'' 4K Amazon Basics 55'' 4K Redmi Mi 32'' HDR Onida 32'' HDR OnePlus 32'' Y1 OnePlus 43'' Y1 Samsung 55'' Crystal 4K Pro Sony 65'' 4K TCL 65'' 4K Hisense 55'' 4K OnePlus Samsung Crystal 43'' Crystal 4K Croma 43'' Samsung 32'' Wondertainment TCL 40'' FHD Vu 55'' 4K Redmi 65'' 4K Samsung 55'' Serif iFFalcon 55'' 4K Samsung OnePlus 43'' Y1 Akai 43'' LG 32'' HDR LG 43'' FHD Hisense 55'' 4K TCL 65'' 4K Mini LED OnePlus 55'' Q Series LG 55'' 4K Sony Sony 55'' 4K Samsung 43'' Crystal 4K OnePlus 50'' U1S OnePlus 65'' U1S Sony 43'' FHD LG LG 32'' HDR Redmi 65'' 4K Samsung 55'' Crystal 4K Pro TCL TCL 40'' FHD Hisense 65'' 4K OnePlus 65'' U1S TCL 65'' 4K “The Amazon Customer’s Choice Awards 2021 is a great platform to connect with customers and know their true preferences when it comes to the wide smartphones and Television range available on Amazon.in. We are enthralled to launch this property and hoping to see some great participation from our customers. May the most loved and preferred product win,” said Nishant Sardana, Director-Mobile Phones & Televisions, Amazon India.

Easy steps to follow and vote: 1. Participants to click on Amazon Customers Choice Awards on Mobiles page and TV page on Amazon.in 2. On the page, click on the vote now button 3. Fill up the form 4. Customers can vote for up to 2 products under each category 5. Click on submit Click here for more details. Link can only be accessed via mobile.

