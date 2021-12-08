Left Menu

Trai seeks public views on simplifying process for telecom, broadcast players

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 19:48 IST
Telecom and broadcast sector regulator Trai has invited public comments to simplify various processes that the companies need in these verticals for doing their business.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in its consultation paper on 'Ease of Doing Business in Telecom and Broadcasting Sector' floated on Wednesday has sought views on making all the permissions online and setting up a single-window clearance system that will coordinate with other ministries concerned that are involved in granting permission to a telecom or broadcast player.

''This consultation paper emphasises the need for a single-entry window, wherein an investor/entrepreneur should be able to apply for all the licences/ approvals without any further need to submit physical copies of the application and visit any department physically,'' the paper said.

Trai has proposed that the approval should be streamlined to make it completely integrated and accessible online in trackable response mode in the case of approvals where the process involves the movement of the application across various ministries and departments.

The authority proposes to study existing processes being adopted at various ministries and departments and the efforts required to make them end-to-end online and paperless and make various compliances and reports submissions, including generations of management information system (MIS), etc., through electronic and trackable means of communications.

The paper proposes a single-window clearance system for simplified applications with well-defined processes that should be available on the website of the department and ministries.

The regulator has sought views on time-bound approvals with the provision of deemed approvals from the government departments concerned.

It has proposed to involve the Department of Space and power ministry also in the process as they also play a key role in various kinds of permits.

''For the timely roll-out of the upcoming 5G technology in the country, the role of the power sector would be quite crucial not only from the perspective of reliable grid power but also from the perspective of sharing of the electrical poles for hosting small cells,'' the paper said.

The regulator has fixed January 5 as the last date for comments and January 19 for counter comments.

