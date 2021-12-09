Left Menu

Apple wins last-minute reprieve from App Store changes while 'Fortnite' appeal plays out

In September, a U.S. judge ordered Apple to change its App Store rules, which ban developers from including links in buttons to outside payment systems rather than using Apple's own in-app payments that charge a commission on sales.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 02:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 02:02 IST
Apple wins last-minute reprieve from App Store changes while 'Fortnite' appeal plays out
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc on Wednesday won a reprieve from having to make major changes to its lucrative App Store while it appeals an antitrust lawsuit brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games. In September, a U.S. judge ordered Apple to change its App Store rules, which ban developers from including links in buttons to outside payment systems rather than using Apple's own in-app payments that charge a commission on sales. The injunction was set to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday.

But with just slightly more than 12 hours remaining before the deadline, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granted Apple's request to pause the order. Apple shares were up 1.8% in late trading, though most of the rise took place before the court issued its order.

The appeals court order means Apple will not have to make the changes while it pursues a potentially years-long appeal of the Epic Games decision, which was largely favorable to the iPhone maker aside from the order to allow buttons to outside payment methods. The lower court did not find that Apple violated any antitrust laws, but said the company broke California's unfair competition law by not allowing developers to tell consumers about alternative ways to pay for software. "Apple has demonstrated, at minimum, that its appeal raises serious questions on the merits of the district court's determination," the 9th Circuit Court wrote on Wednesday.

Apple said that "our concern is that these changes would have created new privacy and security risks, and disrupted the user experience customers love about the App Store." Epic declined to comment on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington: IAF on helicopter crash.

Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military H...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021