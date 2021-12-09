Instagram says it's bringing back chronological feed

Left Menu

Instagram head Adam Mosseri, during a hearing before a Senate subcommittee on Wednesday, said that the company is working on a version of its feed that would show users' posts in chronological order, unlike its current ranking algorithm that sorts posts based on user preferences.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 18:27 IST
Instagram head Adam Mosseri, during a hearing before a Senate subcommittee on Wednesday, said that the company is working on a version of its feed that would show users' posts in chronological order, unlike its current ranking algorithm that sorts posts based on user preferences. As per the Verge, the company's algorithmically sorted feed, introduced in 2016, and then updated in 2017 to include recommended posts, is widely disliked by users who prefer to have their posts and their friends' posts surface in a timely manner.

The current feed uses AI to create what Instagram considers a more personalised feed, based on users' activity. But it has remained generally unpopular among a vast swath of users, despite the company's assertions otherwise. According to The Verge, Mosseri appeared before the Senate subcommittee where he was grilled by senators about child safety issues on the app.

On Tuesday, Instagram rolled out the "Take a Break" feature it started testing last month to users in the US and other English-speaking countries. The opt-in feature prompts users to pause using the app after they've been using it for a certain time period. More parental controls over their teenagers' use of Instagram will be released next year, Mosseri said Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

