India-hosted SCO seminar discusses ways to deal with misuse of internet by terrorists

A two-day seminar hosted by India under the framework of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) discussed ways to counter the misuse of internet by terrorists, separatists and extremists.

Representatives from all the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states including Pakistan attended the seminar that concluded on Wednesday.

The seminar also deliberated on possible cooperation in key areas like cyber terrorism, ransomware and digital forensics.

India assumed the chairmanship of the Council of Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of SCO (RATS SCO) from October 28 for a period of one year.

India has shown keen interest in deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.

The seminar is the first event to be hosted by India during its chairmanship. This is the second time India hosted such a seminar. First one was held in Hyderabad in August 2019. ''This seminar addressed the key areas like policies and strategies, cyber terrorism, ransomware, and digital forensics amongst others,'' an official statement said. ''The programme focused on the changing nature of online crime and criminal behaviour in order to understand the threats, trends, issues, responses and ethical questions associated with, mainly terrorists using technology,'' it said. It said issues relating to the cyber-realm from an interdisciplinary and multi-dimensional perspective was examined.

''The programme examined issues related to the cyber-realm from an interdisciplinary and multi-dimensional perspective, offering a unique look at a range of challenges,'' the statement said.

It said the seminar provided the hands-on practical experience to the participants to enhance the capabilities of respective law enforcement agencies in securing cyberspace from terrorism, separatism and extremism. ''This Indian initiative is an effort to enhance the collaboration among the RATS-SCO Member States to counter the misuse of the internet by terrorists, separatists and extremists,'' said the statement.

