Horizon Zero Dawn, Gets a Performance Increase of up to 50 Percent With NVIDIA DLSS and More

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Horizon Zero Dawn and Lemnis Gate are joining ICARUS, Diablo 2: Resurrected, and Chorus on the list of DLSS enabled games for December. The list of games and apps that support NVIDIA DLSS is now over 140 strong. Sony also released a PC tech trailer and recommended specs for God of War. GeForce Gamers Get up to a 50% DLSS Performance Upgrade for Horizon Zero Dawn Today Today Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition got a performance upgrade via a patch that adds support for NVIDIA DLSS. With DLSS enabled, Horizon Zero Dawn gets up to a 50% increase in performance and image quality looks great.

With the added performance, GeForce RTX 3060 and above GPUs speed past 60 FPS at 4K for the definitive Horizon Zero Dawn experience. Horizon Zero Dawn is an award-winning action role-playing game developed by Guerrilla and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment that has sold over 700,000 copies on PC.

God of War’s New PC Features Trailer & Recommended Specs Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Santa Monica Studio unveiled a new PC features trailer with new footage, along with system requirements for God of War on PC. God of War will feature DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex.

More DLSS Games Chorus, Deep Silver’s new sci-fi action-adventure game available now on PC, is enhanced with NVIDIA DLSS and realistic ray-traced reflections, giving GeForce RTX gamers the definitive experience. When activated, NVIDIA DLSS boosts performance by up to 45%.

On December 14, Lemnis Gate will be enhanced with NVIDIA DLSS support, increasing frame rates by up to 2X. Ratloop Games’ Lemnis Gate is a unique turn-based strategy FPS, where combat takes place across multiple turns in a time loop, requiring players to think several moves ahead to succeed.

About DLSS Powered by AI rendering technology and dedicated Tensor Core AI processors found exclusively on GeForce RTX GPUs, DLSS speeds up frame rates in games while preserving the game’s graphic detail to provide image quality similar to native resolution.

